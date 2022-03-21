AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $44.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

