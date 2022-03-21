AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,321 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

