AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 42,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $72.20 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

