AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.48

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 12425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

