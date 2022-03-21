Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 259.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

