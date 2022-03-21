Affinia Financial Group LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $282.43 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

