Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,363 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE T opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

