Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.52. 111,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,134. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.91 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.