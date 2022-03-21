Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JSML. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of JSML stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $59.04. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,328. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $71.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

