Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $188,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

DUK stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

