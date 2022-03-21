Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $83,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

