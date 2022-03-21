Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.97. 11,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

