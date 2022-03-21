Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 75,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 59,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.42. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

