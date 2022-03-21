Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,665 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 347,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,698. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

