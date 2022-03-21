Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period.

FHLC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,389. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.09 and a one year high of $69.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

