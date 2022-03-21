Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 210,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,134. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

