Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.
APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.
Shares of APD opened at $231.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.78. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 48,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $416,266,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.
