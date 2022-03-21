Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.10 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

