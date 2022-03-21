Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 685 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,904,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

NYSE GE traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,953. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.