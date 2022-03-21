Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.83. 234,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,892,241. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

