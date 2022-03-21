Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.93. 62,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day moving average is $216.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.