Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

BATS EFG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,895 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

