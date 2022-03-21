Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

RWO traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,413. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

