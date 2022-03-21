Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 11,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $21.79.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.