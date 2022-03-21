Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,973,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.21. 258,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

