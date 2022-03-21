Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 39600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Get Alianza Minerals alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,550,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$808,569.51. Insiders purchased a total of 530,000 shares of company stock worth $37,225 over the last three months.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.