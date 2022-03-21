Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,067,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $126,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. 83,382,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,704,056. The firm has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

