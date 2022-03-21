Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$53.09 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$55.42. The firm has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.74.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATD. CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.17.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.