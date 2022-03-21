Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.17.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$55.42. The firm has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

