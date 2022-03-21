Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,537 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.04% of Allegion worth $123,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after acquiring an additional 154,455 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 42,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.