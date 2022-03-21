Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.89. 3,380,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

