Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.24. 474,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,025,204. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.10. The firm has a market cap of $550.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

