Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $5.00 million. Altimmune reported sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altimmune by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 897,523 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 8.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 7,334,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,793. The company has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

