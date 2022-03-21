Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $4,278,009.60 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44.

AMBA opened at $99.38 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.47.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 899.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.