American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,124 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

