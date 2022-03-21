Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

Shares of USAS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,068. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.91.

About Americas Silver (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

