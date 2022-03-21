AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.77

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.77 and last traded at $153.49, with a volume of 8042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

