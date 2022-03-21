Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 2.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.59. 16,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,046,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amyris by 45.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $563,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

