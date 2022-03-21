Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
MMSI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
