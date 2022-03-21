Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 498,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,807. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.