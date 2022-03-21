Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 498,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,807. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

