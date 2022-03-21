Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. NetApp posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,871,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $88.22. 52,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,570. NetApp has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.