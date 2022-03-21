Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 2,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.23. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

