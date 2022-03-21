Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Path.

BPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

