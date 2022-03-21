Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to post sales of $100.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $72.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $446.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.10 million to $449.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $524.60 million, with estimates ranging from $464.20 million to $564.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 314.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 86,042 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 11.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,608. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $382.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

