Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to report $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $3,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HLNE opened at $79.89 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
