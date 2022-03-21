Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to report $83.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.10 million and the lowest is $78.50 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $85.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $321.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

VIVO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 300,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,081,000 after buying an additional 120,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 56,630 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

