Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.25 Million

Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will announce $121.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the lowest is $120.34 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $482.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.07 million to $492.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $498.13 million, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $515.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.89 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.