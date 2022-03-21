Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.78 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $41.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $345.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.60 million to $376.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

