Analysts Issue Forecasts for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Talaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $337.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,741,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

