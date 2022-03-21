Analysts Set Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target at $127.75

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,536. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $12,666,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.